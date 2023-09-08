Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $37.50 at TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 551.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

