Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %
Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.41.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
