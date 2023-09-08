Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

