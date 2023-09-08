Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $370.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $343.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.66 and a 200-day moving average of $332.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

