Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

