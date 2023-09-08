Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $243.71 and last traded at $243.47, with a volume of 597170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day moving average of $211.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

