Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

