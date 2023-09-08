Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Stephen Donaghy Buys 5,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,035.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.91 million, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $339.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.79 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Insurance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.