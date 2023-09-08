United Therapeutics Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.66. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $222.63 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 815.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.