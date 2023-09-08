United States Steel Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.