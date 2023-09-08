Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

