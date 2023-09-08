Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $416.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

