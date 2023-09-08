UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.84.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $191,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $902,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UiPath by 307.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 574,603 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 433,493 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 23.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,737 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.