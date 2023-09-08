UBS Group Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $322.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $405.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $363.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.08.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day moving average is $272.60. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $163,476.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,232 shares of company stock worth $1,315,808. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

