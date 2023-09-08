UBS Group AG Sells 11,187 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

