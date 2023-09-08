Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of -210.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,998 shares of company stock worth $14,803,833 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.