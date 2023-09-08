Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $793,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $71,109.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,269 shares of company stock worth $6,829,889 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

