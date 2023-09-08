Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 488.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 429.13% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

