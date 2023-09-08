Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Declares GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

SOHO opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.74) on Friday. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.25 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.90 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.36.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

The Company focuses on investing in newly developed social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on specialised supported housing. The majority of the assets within the portfolio are subject to inflation-linked, long-term, Fully Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases with Approved Providers (being Housing Associations, Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government).

