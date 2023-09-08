Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCOM. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

