TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CFO Sells $474,166.97 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $474,166.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,125,856.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TNET stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $112.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.34 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.