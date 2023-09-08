Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.01% from the stock’s current price.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $98,954. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

