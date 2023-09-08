TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $887.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $884.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $809.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,769 shares of company stock worth $41,803,173 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.