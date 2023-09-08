Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $112.00. Approximately 55,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 40,885 shares.The stock last traded at $111.35 and had previously closed at $109.55.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Transcat

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,902 shares of company stock worth $1,124,099. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Transcat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $888.85 million, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.