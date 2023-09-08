Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $888.85 million, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $590,484.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,902 shares of company stock worth $1,124,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

