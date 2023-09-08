Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $11,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,517,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yandex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 61,826 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.04. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

