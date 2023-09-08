Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares China Large-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 197,485 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical volume of 140,964 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

