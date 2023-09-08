Traders Purchase Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $87.07.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,799.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

