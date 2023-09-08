Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

