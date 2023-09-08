Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 273% compared to the typical daily volume of 783 call options.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,146 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Freshworks stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

