Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical volume of 28,579 call options.

Chewy Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 214.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 501,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

