Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $57.40.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
