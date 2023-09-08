Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $384,560.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.24. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

