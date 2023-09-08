Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $384,560.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $384,560.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TWI opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.24. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
