Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Financial Contrast

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wix.com 0 4 12 0 2.75

Wix.com has a consensus price target of $113.19, indicating a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Wix.com $1.39 billion 3.86 -$424.86 million ($1.10) -85.82

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Wix.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Wix.com -4.31% N/A -2.19%

Summary

Wix.com beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. and changed its name to Wix.com Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

