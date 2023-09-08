The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($27.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.31) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($26.96) to GBX 2,100 ($26.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.25).

The Weir Group Stock Performance

The Weir Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($23.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,813.62. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($26.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,997.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,894.74%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

