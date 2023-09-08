The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1,410.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.29). Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

