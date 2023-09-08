The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SO opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,952,605 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

