The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

The Restaurant Group Stock Up 5.3 %

LON:RTN opened at GBX 46.56 ($0.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.18 million, a PE ratio of -491.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 25.06 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

