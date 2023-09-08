The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

LOVE opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lovesac by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

