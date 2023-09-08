The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $83.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.44.

Elastic Stock Down 0.8 %

ESTC stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,943,854 shares in the company, valued at $557,976,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,320 shares of company stock worth $15,760,494. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

