The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DSG stock opened at C$102.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.66. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$83.09 and a 52 week high of C$109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85.
