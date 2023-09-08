TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 254.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. Equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $102,480 over the last three months. 36.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 269.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 71.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

