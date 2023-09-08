Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $33.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.0916 dividend. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

