Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 961 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $21,997.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.7 %
TDOC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $34.73.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TDOC
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Teladoc Health
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.