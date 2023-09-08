Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 961 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $21,997.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 1.7 %

TDOC opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

