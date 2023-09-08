TD Securities Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBWBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

