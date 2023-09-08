Tae Jung Kim Sells 939 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Tae Jung Kim sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $17,831.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,264.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tae Jung Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $14,775,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Coupang by 284.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 74,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

