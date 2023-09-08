T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $6.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.96. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.