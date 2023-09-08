Synapse Price Down 21% This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $60.79 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

