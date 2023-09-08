Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 450.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STRO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $274.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma

In related news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

