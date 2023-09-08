Super Retail Group Limited (SUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Super Retail Group’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, insider Anthony Heraghty 31,323 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. In related news, insider Anthony Heraghty 31,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. Also, insider Sally Chaplain bought 3,800 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.99 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,362.00 ($31,846.45). 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

