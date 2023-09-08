Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Super Retail Group’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sally Chaplain purchased 3,800 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.99 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,362.00 ($31,846.45). In related news, insider Sally Chaplain bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.99 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,362.00 ($31,846.45). Also, insider Anthony Heraghty 31,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

